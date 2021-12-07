Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to attend 16th Conference of OIC Parliamentary Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will be visiting the Turkish city of Istanbul on 8 December to participate in the 16th conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (PUIC).

The delegation includes MP Jeyhun Mammadov, Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will address the conference. She will also hold several meetings with the heads of the attending delegations. The meetings will feature an exchange of views about future areas of cooperation under the PUIC roof, deepening of inter-parliamentary relations and other issues of mutual interests.

The parliamentary delegation’s visit will last until December 11.





News.Az