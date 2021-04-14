Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to leave for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will leave for Russia’s St. Petersburg on April 14, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The purpose of the trip is to participate in the spring session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states.

The delegation includes MPs Nizami Safarov, Arzu Naghiyev, Amina Aghazade, Mikhail Zabelin and Emin Hajiyev, Head of the Parliament’s Administration Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

The session will include a meeting of the IPA CIS Council, the 52nd plenary meeting of the IPA and meetings of the standing committees.

The issues proposed for discussion during the session will first be considered at a meeting of the Council in the Tauride Palace of St. Petersburg, and during the plenary session there will be debates on the topic ‘Legal regulation of migration processes during the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of parliaments of the CIS member states in this process.' Azerbaijani MPs will express their opinion on the issues that will be discussed at the meetings of the standing committees.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the international parliamentary conference ‘Global challenges and threats in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.' Terrorism and violent extremism.'

As the Parliament stated, Sahiba Gafarova will hold a number of meetings with the leaders of other delegations who will take part in the event.

The visit will end on April 16.

News.Az