Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Italy, has visited a monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Villa Borghese park in Rome, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AzerTag.

The monument was erected under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On celebration of the 870th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi” dated December 23, 2011. Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the monument was unveiled in April 2012 as part of a series of events marking the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

News about - Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

News about - Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      