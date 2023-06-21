Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker visits Imperial Treasury Museum in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to the Republic of Austria, Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka have visited the Imperial Treasury Museum in Vienna, News.Az reports.

The guests were informed about the exhibits displayed in the museum.

The museum preserves historically important exhibits of the Habsburg dynasty, which ruled Austria for 800 years. The twenty-three-room museum consists of two sections – religious and secular, and exhibits crowns and costumes used during the coronation ceremonies of the Austrian emperors, jewelry gifts and a collection of works of art.

