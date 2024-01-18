Azerbaijani parliament’s committee calls on government to recognize independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui, Corsica

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations on Thursday called on the government of Azerbaijan to recognize the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and Corsica.

This issue is reflected in the statement adopted by the Committee in response to the French Senate’s latest anti-Azerbaijani resolution, News.Az reports.

The Committee, taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of France, appealed to the government of Azerbaijan with a call to instruct the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to take steps towards recognizing the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and Corsica.

News.Az