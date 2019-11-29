Azerbaijani parliament's dissolution to be discussed Dec. 2
Azerbaijani parliament's dissolution will be discussed on Dec. 2, Trend reports referring to the speech by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov.
The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has initiated an appeal from the corps of MPs to the Azerbaijani president with the call for the dissolution of the parliament.
