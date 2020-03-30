Azerbaijani parliament’s plenary session kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) kicked off Monday.

Delivering an opening speech, the parliament speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, said that the session’s agenda includes 16 issues.

During the plenary session, the MPs are sitting at least 2 meters apart.

Earlier, MPs, staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament underwent a medical examination for coronavirus in due order, and the parliament’s cars were disinfected. All lawmakers tested coronavirus-negative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP).

News.Az

News.Az