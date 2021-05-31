Azerbaijani parliament’s spring session wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament on Monday held the last plenary meeting of its spring session.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said 14 plenary meetings were held during the parliament’s spring session.

She noted that 88 laws and decisions, including a decision on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were adopted during the spring session.

Speaker Gafarova then declared the spring session closed.

News.Az