Azerbaijani parliament’s spring session wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Wednesday declared its spring session closed.

Making a speech at the last plenary meeting on Wednesday, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that 14 meetings were held, and 91 laws were adopted during the spring session, News.Az reports.

According to Gafarova, 72 laws were amended, and 18 international agreements were approved.

For instance, according to the draft law "On the execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", discussed at the plenary session of the Parliament, a total of 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion) were spent in 2022 on the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after Second Karabakh War].

Additional funds in the amount of 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) are allocated from the state budget for 2023 in connection with the acceleration of construction, rehabilitation, and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from occupation.

News.Az