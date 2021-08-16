Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue mission to guard Kabul airport: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 120-member peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijan Army, together with the fraternal Turkish forces, continues its mission to ensure the security of Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“We are in constant contact with our peacekeepers and the moral and psychological condition of the military personnel is at a high level,” the ministry noted.

The operational situation is being closely monitored in coordination with fraternal Turkey.

News.Az