Azerbaijani peacekeepers perform assigned tasks in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

The general condition of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers serving at the Kabul International Airport of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is stable, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Azerbaijani peacekeepers are currently performing security and defense tasks in the sector assigned to them.

A 120-man peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijan Army, together with Turkish forces, continues to carry out its duties to ensure the security of the airport.


