Azerbaijani people determined to elect their future president - international observer

“The Azerbaijani people are determined to choose their future president by casting their votes, and this is incredible,” said international observer, representative of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization Ali Sidibe, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“I feel privileged to observe the Azerbaijani snap presidential election and be a part of this observation mission. According to my observations, the young people, as well as women and elderly are all closely involved in the process. This is crucial for the development of every modern country. Even people with disabilities are actively engaged in the elections,” the Malian observer added.

