Azerbaijani people voted for their prosperous future, says Kazakh official

The snap presidential election in Azerbaijan has been conducted in compliance with the country’s legislation and international standards, Zhakip Asanov, Deputy Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, head of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA-CIS) international observers group, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He stressed that the people of Azerbaijan have voted for their prosperous future.

Asanov praised the fair and transparent organization of the election.

The deputy chairperson described the election as an event of pivotal significance, saying that it was the first time such an election conducted across the entire internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

