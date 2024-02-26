Azerbaijani people will never forget Khojaly genocide, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani people will never forget the Khojaly genocide, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We'll never forget the Khojaly massacre and its victims. Azerbaijan will not allow such an incident to occur on even an inch of its territory, against its citizens and compatriots. Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity,” she said.

According to the committee chairperson, today, the countries and peoples of the world understand and accept the fact that Azerbaijan is a very important actor in the ongoing regional and global processes.

Today, February 26, marks the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

News.Az