Azerbaijani plane carrying humanitarian aid leaves for Djibouti

An Azerbaijani Airlines plane carrying humanitarian aid to Djibouti took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on April 10.

The humanitarian aid was sent by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations under the instruction of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev.



Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Faiq Taghizade told APA that 76 tons of humanitarian aid includes 56 tons of various foodstuffs (sugar, granulated sugar, tea, sunflower oil, corn oil, flour, pasta) and 20 tons of drinking water.

