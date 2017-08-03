Azerbaijani play to be shown in Bulgaria's Varna

Azerbaijan State Drama Theater will participate in the International Theatre Festival of Chamber and Mono Performances in Bulgaria's Varna.

The festival will bring together theatre groups from Russia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Georgia, Canada and other countries on August 2-8, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Azerbaijani theater will stage the play 'Judas', based on the work of the honored artist of Azerbaijan Aishad Mammadov.

The director of the play is Anar Babala and the actor is Aishad Mamedov, AzerTAc reported.

