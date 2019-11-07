Azerbaijani PM appoints new assistant
07 Nov 2019
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has appointed a new assistant, Trend reports on Nov. 7.
Zakir Pashayev was appointed to the post of assistant to the Azerbaijani prime minister upon the prime minister’s order.
Two other assistants of the prime minister are Alasgar Alasgarov and Sabir Bayramov.
Alasgar Alasgarov was appointed assistant to the prime minister on October 23.
