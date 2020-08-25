Azerbaijani PM approves funding to eliminate damage caused to Tovuz by Armenian shelling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an order on the allocation of funds for taking additional measures to eliminate the damage caused to the civilian population of the Tovuz district by shelling from the Armenian armed forces.

According to the order, funds in the amount of 450,000 manat ($264,710) were allocated from the reserve fund provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020 to the Tovuz District Executive Authority.

As earlier reported, following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed an Armenian stronghold, army vehicles.

News.Az