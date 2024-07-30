Azerbaijani PM arrives in Tehran for new Iranian president’s inauguration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday arrived in Tehran for a working visit, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

PM Asadov is scheduled to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, the President-elect of Iran.On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as the country's president.Pezeshkian was elected president in the runoff vote held on July 5, winning against Saeed Jalili. The runoff was held a week after the first round of the snap presidential election held to choose a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in western Iran on May 19.

News.Az