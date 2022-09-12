Azerbaijani PM chairs discussions about existing problems and challenges in production of food-grade wheat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a working meeting dedicated to the existing problems and challenges in the production of food-grade wheat in the country as part of his visit to Aghsu district on 12 September, News.Az reports.

He also familiarized himself with the activities of Aghsu Agropark Closed Joint-Stock Company.

Issues related to the implementation of Decree No. 1754 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 19 July 2022 “On a number of measures to improve the level of self-provision with food-grade wheat” were discussed at the working meeting, which was also attended by heads of the respective government authorities and private businesses involved in the agrarian sector.

The meeting focused on the global calls for food safety, the existing problems and challenges in the production of food-grade wheat in Azerbaijan and the government support mechanisms in line with the decree.

The participants in the meeting heard speeches from the heads of the respective government authorities and listened to the problems and proposals of food-grade wheat producers and farmers who are applying or plan to apply modern irrigation systems.

The premier said that the government would provide support for food-grade wheat producers in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stressed that the key challenge was the expansion of the stock of farmable lands, the increase in the productivity in wheat production, the improvement of the quality of food-grade wheat, the application of modern technologies and the economical utilization of water resources.

At the end of the meeting, appropriate instructions were given to the respective government authorities to speed up the activities related to the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az