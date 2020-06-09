Azerbaijani PM congratulates Belarusian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter congratulations to Roman Golovchenko on his appointment as Prime Minister of Belarus.

In his letter, Prime Minister Ali Asadov hailed the high level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations based on traditions of firm friendship, cooperation and mutual support.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister expressed his confidence that through joint efforts the mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus would continue to strengthen and expand.

News.Az