Azerbaijani PM congratulates Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as prime minister of Russia

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, APA reports.

It should be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister. News.Az

