Azerbaijani PM congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on Independence Day

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

In his letter, PM Ali Asadov hailed the centuries-old traditions of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. The PM noted with gratitude the current level of interstate relations built on these solid foundations.

He also expressed confidence that the relations of traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine would continue to develop and expand successfully in lines with the interests of two countries and peoples.

