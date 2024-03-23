Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to his Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, News.az reports, referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister expressed profound sadness upon hearing about the significant loss of life and injuries stemming from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City concert hall.

Asadov extended heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

News.Az