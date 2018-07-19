Azerbaijani PM, Italian President have joint working dinner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella have had a joint working dinner.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are at a high level in economic, political, humanitarian and other spheres. The Prime Minister noted that this visit of the Italian President to Azerbaijan will contribute to further development of the cooperation. PM Mammadov pointed out that fruitful meetings held, documents signed, the inauguration of a polypropylene plant in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and the organization of an Azerbaijan-Italy business forum as part of the visit will open new opportunities for the comprehensive development of the two countries.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella noted that his official visit to Azerbaijan has been very productive and fruitful, adding that relations between the two countries will continue to develop on the basis of friendship and strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and the President of Italy, which chairs the OSCE, exchanged views over the ways of settling the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

They also hailed the development dynamics of ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, and discussed prospects of cooperation in various aspects of economy, in particular the energy sector.

News.Az

News.Az