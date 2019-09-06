Azerbaijani PM meets Japanese parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has met with a delegation led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Japan. He noted that on September 7 the two countries would celebrate the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Describing it as a remarkable event, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said that relations between the two countries had been rapidly developing after the restoration of Azerbaijan`s independence. Recalling national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s official visits to Japan, Novruz Mammadov emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in developing the bilateral ties.

“Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada`s joining the ceremony to launch “Shimal-2” power station with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is of historic importance to relations between the two countries.” Recalling President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the meeting with the staff of “Shimal-2” power station, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov pointed out that the construction of this station was manifestation of Japan-Azerbaijan cooperation. Praising cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in energy, economic, investment making, healthcare, environmental protection and other areas, Novruz Mammadov underlined that there was big potential for the development of relations in other spheres.

The Prime Minister noted that economic cooperation was a priority in Azerbaijan`s relations with Japan. Stressing that Japanese companies` involvement in Azerbaijan`s economy was of great importance in terms of the development of the bilateral ties, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov highlighted the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan.

Saying that he was happy to be in Azerbaijan, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada thanked for the sincere reception. Kenji Yamada emphasized that located in a geopolitically favourable position, Azerbaijan became a logistics hub and played an important role in terms of energy security. He described Azerbaijan as an important partner of Japan in the region.

News.Az

News.Az