Azerbaijani PM meets with first deputy director general of Russian TASS news agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with First Deputy Director General of Russian TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov congratulated Mikhail Gusman on his birth anniversary and on his being awarded “Sharaf” Order by President Ilham Aliyev.

The expansion of economic and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was hailed at the meeting. The success of the "Baku-Moscow: Dialogue of Cultures" conference was highlighted, and the sides stressed its positive contribution to relations between the two nations.

News.Az

News.Az