Azerbaijani PM meets with his Tajik counterpart

As part of his working visit to Tajikistan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with the country’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov expressed his gratitude to the government of Tajikistan for the excellent organization of events marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The sides stressed the importance of high-level visits and meetings in strengthening of the interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

In this regard, they also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Tajikistan in April this year.

The pair also discussed the current state of and prospects for development of bilateral cooperation in the specific sectors of the economy.

News.Az