Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian health minister
- 06 Jul 2021 15:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.
The two hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations in all areas, including cooperation in the field of health and medical staff training.
They also exchanged views on measures taken in both countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
News.Az