Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian health minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian health minister

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

The two hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations in all areas, including cooperation in the field of health and medical staff training.

They also exchanged views on measures taken in both countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      