Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian health minister

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is on a visit to Baku.

The sides stressed the successful development of the Azerbaijan-Russia relations in all spheres, including cooperation in the field of health care and training of medical personnel.

The views on the measures being taken in both countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were also exchanged.

News.Az