Azerbaijani PM meets with UAE Vice President

As part of his working visit to Dubai, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum thanked for the greetings, and asked PM Ali Asadov to pass on his greetings to the Azerbaijani President.

They stressed the role of President Ilham Aliyev`s working visit to the UAE on January 15-16 this year in terms of developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two emphasized the importance of the World Government Summit held in Dubai. Azerbaijan`s high-level attendance at the event was hailed.

The sides praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates both in a bilateral format and within international institutions.

They noted the significance of jointly implemented projects that meet the interests of both countries.

The sides also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in various areas.

