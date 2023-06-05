Azerbaijani PM meets with World Bank delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with the delegation of the World Bank, the country's Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, who has completed his term of office last month, has introduced his successor Rolande Pryce, as well as newly-appointed World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister to the Azerbaijani Prime Minister.

They praised the level of long-term fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, stressing the successful implementation of joint projects in various areas over the past period.

The meeting also saw discussions on prospects for cooperation in various areas.

