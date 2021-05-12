Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Russian counterpart

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In his letter, Asadov stressed that he is deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy that occurred in Kazan, which entailed human casualties.

Asadov expressed condolences to the prime minister of Russia, the families, and relatives of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.


News.Az 

