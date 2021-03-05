Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay had a telephone conversation on March 5.

Asadov expressed condolences to Oktay in connection with the death of the Turkish servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the Turkish Air Force, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the implementation of the Protocol and Action Plans signed following the ninth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission held in Ankara on February 19.

The views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various fields were also exchanged.

