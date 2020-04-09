Azerbaijani PM: Sanitary-epidemiological situation under control

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negative effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the declining oil prices on Azerbaijan cannot be denied, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in a video report on the results of 2019.

He recalled that an operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers was created by the presidential order, dated 27 February 2020, to tackle the pandemic.

The prime minister stressed that the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country is under control.

Ahmadov added that Azerbaijan has enough medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, and at the same time, work is underway on their production in the country.

He also added that a special quarantine regime is applied in Azerbaijan until April 20, and the adoption of these measures was inevitable.

The relevant programs drawn up to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s socio-economic sphere will be implemented in a timely manner, Asadov emphasized.

“All taken measures are aimed at protecting the health of the people and the security of the country. We have to get out of this situation with minimal losses and protect the citizens,” he added.





