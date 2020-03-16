Azerbaijani PM sends letter to heads of executive authorities and government agencies over coronavirus threat

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter to the heads of central and local executive bodies and government agencies, APA reports.

The letter states that you are charged with ensuring the organization and strict control over the implementation of coronavirus:

1. Prefer to hold meetings, meetings, and meetings only via telephone communication, mobile, and Internet;

2. Consider, if possible, the remoteness of employees;

3. Apply preferential terms to working-age of persons over 60 and women having minor children;

4. Prohibit those employees who have or, in the family, someone has flu, cold, fatigue, and other such cases;

5. Stop all business trips, except where there is a special need. In cases of special necessity, to make an official appeal to the operative headquarters of the heads of state bodies and agencies to obtain consent;

6. Stop official visits of employees to foreign countries;

7. Observe the following rules related to receiving citizens:

7.1 Delay group and individual reception of citizens in the reception room;

7.2 Stop mobile reception at places;

7.3 Ensure continuous reception of citizens' appeals only through electronic and telephone communication, to identify electronic and telephone addresses and numbers in each body and organization, as well as to ensure continuous operation of hotlines;

7.4 Identify responsible staff in each body and agency for the purpose of receiving electronic or telephone calls from citizens;

7.5 If possible, provide mobile services to citizens;

7.6 Ensure citizens' awareness of these measures;

7.7. Central and local executive bodies, government agencies should treat citizens with special sensitivity.

8. Workers should be charged with social responsibility, avoid contact with other persons without special needs, and take every precaution to assist in preventing the spread of the virus.

9. The foregoing provisions do not apply to law enforcement and military service, to objects of national importance and welfare, enterprises operating in continuous mode, health care, and other health care providers.

News.Az

