Azerbaijani PM to present government’s report for 2019 via videoconferencing

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov will present a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2019 through videoconferencing due to the special

The report will be presented during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Thursday, said the parliament spokesman, Akif Tavakkulogl.

“After the presentation of the report, the opinions and proposals voiced by the MPs during the discussions will be summarized and sent to the Cabinet of Ministers,” the spokesman noted.

The parliament’s plenary session includes six issues.

