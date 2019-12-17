Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM, Ukrainian president have joint working dinner

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on an official visit in the country, have had a joint working dinner.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations, as well as economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

