Azerbaijani police find ammo left by Armenian troops in Gubadli, Jabrayil districts (PHOTO)

Ammunition abandoned by Armenian troops during the Second Karabakh War has been found in Gubadli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan, the Interior Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

As the ministry noted, the employees of the Gubadli and Jabrayil regional anti-terrorist organizations, together with representatives of other structures, carried out raids to identify and neutralize ammunition.

As a result of the raids carried out by the officers of the Gubadli Regional Police Department, 1 mortar, 6 machine guns, 21 grenades and fuses for them, 12 grenade projectiles and fuses, 3,760 cartridges of various calibers thrown by the Armenians were found. Employees of the Jabrayil Regional Police Department found 20 automatic weapons during the raids.

News.Az