Azerbaijani police find another batch of munitions left by Armenian troops in Khojavand
Azerbaijani police officers continue to find munitions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, according to the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.
A new batch of munitions left by Armenian troops while fleeing during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) was found in Uchtapa territory of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district.
As reported, Lachin district’s police officers found 5 machine guns, 2 grenade launchers, 1 mortar, 1 gun, 3 hand grenades, 29 clips for assault rifles, 7 shells of various calibers, 4,500 bullets and other munitions in the Armenian army’s former positions.