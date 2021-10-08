Azerbaijani police find batch of weapons, ammo in liberated Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures to find weapons and munitions in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation continue, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the new raid, employees of the Shusha district police department together with the relevant structures of the State Security Service and Mine Action Agency detected 7,380 cartridges of various calibers, 30 grenades and 12 grenade launcher projectiles [abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces] on the territory of Shusha city and nearby Dashalty village.

The findings also included 11 modernized unified hand grenade fuses, seven anti-tank missile systems, six mortar projectiles, three mines, one gun and other munitions.

News.Az