Azerbaijani police find large number of weapons, ordnance in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani police officers continue to search for weapons and ordnance in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, according to the Barda district group of the Interior Ministry's press service.

In the course of such events, carried out by officers of the Fuzuli District Police Department, in the territory where the Armenian forces were previously stationed, missile systems ‘Igla-S’, ‘Mukha’, ‘Fogot’ (one unit each), three machine guns, one machine gun, one mortar, 33 grenades, 308 shells, 10 automatic magazines and 300 rounds were found.

