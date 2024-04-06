Azerbaijani police seize another batch of weapons, ammunition abandoned by Armenians in Khankendi

Azerbaijan’s law enforcement forces have discovered weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi once again, as part of comprehensive measures.

Seven machine guns, 3 rifles, 2 pistols, 20 hand grenades, 1,440 cartridges of various calibres, etc. were discovered and seized, the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs told News.Az.

Earlier, on April 3, 14 submachine guns, a machine gun, a shotgun, 900 bullets of various calibres, etc. were revealed and seized in Khankendi.

News.Az