Azerbaijani police to tighten security during Eid al-Adha holidays

Azerbaijani police will tighten security measures during Eid al-Adha holidays.

Interior Minister Colonel General Ramil Usubov has signed a relevant order, the ministry’s press service told AzVision.az.

According to the order, the personnel of all structures of the Interior Ministry will work in enhanced mode from September to 5.

The order also stresses the need to take necessary and urgent measures to ensure security and prevent any negative cases in public places, especially in festive events.

During the holidays, security measures will be tightened at the strategic areas, transports, reservoirs, as well as other important objects in republic.

News.Az

