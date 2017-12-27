Azerbaijani police to tighten security on holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

From December 31, 2017 to January 4, 2018, Azerbaijan’s law-enforcement authorities will start working in enhanced mode in connection with the Day of Solidarity

Interior Minister Colonel General Ramil Usubov has signed a relevant order.

Under the order, the personnel of the Interior Ministry’s all bodies and authorities will tighten security to ensure public order and security in connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year celebrations. The number of patrol guards will be increased to maintain public tranquility in the parties and crowded places. All forces will be mobilized in order to ensure public order and public security in the Republic.

Moreover, the protection of life-support facilities, as well as diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Azerbaijan will be kept under strict control on the eve of the holiday and during New Year celebrations.

The number of police units will be increased where mass events, including festive events, are organized. All forces and facilities will be mobilized to ensure the public order and traffic safety in the country, including roads.

