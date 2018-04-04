Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani police to work in intensified mode for four days during presidential elections

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani police to work in intensified mode for four days during presidential elections

All employees of the law enforcement bodies will work in the intensified mode from April 10 to April 14.

This is due to the presidential elections to be held on April 11, 1news.az reports.

Minister of Internal Affairs, colonel-general Ramil Usubov signed the respective order.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      