Azerbaijani, Polish presidents to meet in June

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet in June this year, said Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.

Waszczykowski made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Warsaw April 11, APA reported.
 
“I hope this meeting will restore the political, economic and military cooperation between the two countries. We have great potential for cooperation”, said the Polish minister.
 
Waszczykowski noted that Poland-Azerbaijan ties developed many years ago, but were then frozen.
 
“We are seeking ways to restore these relations. I hope this meeting will be the start of political, economic and cultural ties. Azerbaijan is an interesting partner for us”, added the top Polish diplomat.  

