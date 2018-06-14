Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani population grows

The population of Azerbaijan by 1 May 2018 has been published.

The State Statistics Committee reports that country’s population is 9,923,103 people as of 1 May 2018, according to abc.az.

Since the beginning of the year the population has grown by 25,018 people.

Women make up 50.1% of the total population, while men make up 49.9%.

The urban residents make up 52.9% and the rural citizens 47.1% of the entire population.

There are 115 people per every 1 sq m of the country’s territory.

