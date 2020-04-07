Azerbaijani population needs about 250,000 medical masks per day

Azerbaijani population needs about 250,000 medical masks per day

+ ↺ − 16 px

At present, the population of Azerbaijan need 20,000-250,000 medical masks per day, said the founder of the Baku Textile Factory, Sakina Babayeva.

She made the remarks during a press tour at the newly-commissioned enterprise manufacturing medical masks.

“The production at the enterprise has been arranged in accordance with these needs,” Babayeva noted.

She added that the enterprise will continue operating after the coronavirus pandemic is eradicated.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva on Monday attended the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

The enterprise creates more than 30 new jobs which will employ people in three shifts.

News.Az

News.Az