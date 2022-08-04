Azerbaijani, Portuguese foreign ministries issue joint press communique

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s and Portugal`s ministries of foreign affairs have issued a joint press communique on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

The press communique reads: “August 4, 2022 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Portuguese Republic. Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan and Portugal have jointly promoted the advancement of bilateral relations and witnessed their steady progress.

Today our countries enjoy a longstanding friendship with shared interests. We welcome the good development of our relations that enhance the strength of our ties and the better understanding of our countries.

The steps taken for further development of relations in economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as further strengthening of legal base of our relationship opens new perspectives for enhancing bilateral ties. Cooperation and friendship between Azerbaijan and Portugal are not limited to the bilateral level. Our two countries have a long history of mutual support in international organizations, mainly in the realm of the United Nations. Cooperation in the frame of the EU is enhancing, in both bilateral and multilateral domains.

We wish to take the opportunity of this anniversary to express our intention to increase our relations, both at bilateral level and within multilateral formats. The occasion of this important milestone represents not only a reason to celebrate, but a valuable moment to show our mutual commitment in broadening and deepening our bilateral agenda, in the political, economic, and cultural domains.

We express mutual wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity for the two nations and peoples.”

News.Az